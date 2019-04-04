Rapper 50 Cent. Picture: Reuters

After 12 years on the market, 50 Cents has managed to sell his 21-bedroom mansion in Farmington, Connecticut, to an undisclosed buyer for $2.9 million (about R40.9 million), which is an 84 per cent drop from his original asking price. According to The Wall Street Journal, the asking price was first listed at $18.5 million.

Now, the 'In Da Club' rapper has finally sold his home, he plans to donate his money to the G-Unity Foundation - the charity he founded in 2003 that provides grants to nonprofit organisations that focus on improving the quality of life for low-income and underserved communities across the United States.

Last year, the 43-year-old musician - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson - decided to pull his house off the market during an episode of 'Million Dollar Listing New York' and suggested the idea of donating the mansion itself to his foundation - however Jackson since changed his mind and decided to donate the $2.9 million to the charity instead.

Speaking on the show, he said: "It feels like it's better if I actually give it away.

"It's the first thing I bought [with my touring proceeds], so I'm going to give it to the G-Unity Foundation."

The 17-acre mansion used to belong to former professional boxer, Mike Tyson before Jackson purchased it for US$4.1 million in 2004.

The massive home boasts it's very own night club, an indoor pool, gym, recording studio, a billiards room as well as 25 individual bathrooms.