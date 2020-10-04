5H’s Ally Brooke recalls sexual harassment from music executive

All Brooke was once given a thong by a music executive, which left her feeling "disgusted" and a sense of "searing humiliation". The Fifth Harmony singer recalled how "disgusted" she was when she went searching for some help with her career, only to be told by one executive that she would "look really good" in the piece of underwear before presenting it to her. She said: "There was a lot going on in the group and I was dealing with a lot at a certain point. “I had asked for outside help and advice. I was kinda desperate. I need help please give me advice, I don't know what to do here and how to get through this and make everything better. "Really, I didn't have much to open me up and much life in me at this point. So I was really looking for help.

“This music executive was like come meet with me I can help you.

“Then when I went, he gave me a thong and said, 'You’d look really good in this.' I was completely humiliated, shocked, and disgusted."

And the 27-year-old singer felt "helpless and alone" after the incident.

Speaking to Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the Hollywood Raw podcast, she added: "I didn’t feel like I had any power to do anything about it, because sadly at that time people heard about these things but really didn’t do much.

“People weren’t being held accountable for their actions. So I just felt so helpless and alone. Just a searing humiliation and even afraid.

“At the time what could I do? I was just a small girl in a group and all these people had the power."