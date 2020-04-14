6 celebrities who have embraced 'Tiger King'
Social media has been buzzing with celebrities showing their appreciation towards "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" - the latest Netflix docuseries featuring wild cats and their owners.
The show, filled with a murder mystery, mayhem and madness dropped on the streaming platform on March 20, it has since garnered more than 10 million views.
It features zookeepers like Joe Exotic, it unpacks the life of big cat owners in Oklahoma.
While in quarantine, celebrities have kept us entertained by playing dress up.
Many stars have donned some fierce fashion to pay homage to the characters at the G.W Zoo, while others like singer, Chris Brown and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen photoshopped the original Joe Exotic picture.
Have a look at some pictures:
March 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on
View this post on Instagram
Gotta love being quarantined!😂😂
A post shared by Sylvester Stallone (@sylvesterstalloneofflcial) on