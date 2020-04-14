6 celebrities who have embraced 'Tiger King'





It features zookeepers like Joe Exotic, it unpacks the life of big cat owners in Oklahoma.





While in quarantine, celebrities have kept us entertained by playing dress up.





Many stars have donned some fierce fashion to pay homage to the characters at the G.W Zoo, while others like singer, Chris Brown and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen photoshopped the original Joe Exotic picture.





Have a look at some pictures:

The show, filled with a murder mystery, mayhem and madness dropped on the streaming platform on March 20, it has since garnered more than 10 million views.