9-year-old boy dies from Astroworld injuries

A nine-year-old boy has died after spending over a week in a coma following the crowd surge at Astroworld Festival. Ezra Blount was at the event in Houston, Texas, with his father Treston Blount when he was caught up in the crowd surge during Travis Scott's set earlier this month, and after spending over a week in a medically-induced coma after suffering organ damage, his family have confirmed the youngster has tragically passed away.

The Blount family's attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement on Sunday: "The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. "Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner offered his condolences via Twitter. He wrote: "I am saddened to learn of Ezra's death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. “They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra."

On Friday, Ezra's father had told how they stood towards the back of the crowd and away from the stage because he felt the front would be too "wild". However, Treston passed out from the pressure of the crowd causing Ezra, who was sitting on his dad's shoulders, to fall and was then trampled. Once Treston regained consciousness, his son had already been taken to hospital with brain swelling and major organ damage.