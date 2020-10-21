A-listers speak out to End SARS

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local and international celebrities are speaking out against the Nigerian government's handling of the End SARS protests. Nigeria is currently in its second week of nationwide protests against police brutality. The protests started after a video circulated last week that reportedly showed members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad “SARS”, shooting a man and driving off. The squad is a controversial unit of the Nigerian police force, which human rights groups have blamed for widespread abuses, including torture and killings. Young people in Nigeria have led the protests saying that they bear the brunt of police brutality.

A-list celebrities from South Africa and internationally have not kept mum about the seriousness of the matter.

In a recent tweet AKA said: “How can a government have no regard for the life of its citizens. How can people shoot to KILL there own countrymen and women? This is insane. We are living in an insane time in human history. #EndSARSSending LOVE & STRENGTH to NAIJA”.

How can a government have no regard for the life of its citizens. How can people shoot to KILL there own countrymen and women? This is insane. We are living in an insane time in human history. #EndSARS Sending LOVE & STRENGTH to NAIJA. 💚🤍💚 pic.twitter.com/KAlPZWpHId — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020

International rapper Cardi B sent out a video on her social media directed at the Nigerian government saying that they need to fix the problem.

She said: “You got to treat your people right. You know what I’m saying. In order for your country to be successful, you have to treat your people right. If your people are complaining and are tired about the police, then bro, get that sh** fixed.”

Beyoncé also broke her silence and backed the End SARS protests.

In a statement on Twitter she said: “I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS.

“We have been working on partnerships with youth organisations to support those protesting for change.

“We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter.

“To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you. Please visit beyonce.com for a list of organisations to show your support,” read the statement.

Actress Pearl Thusi has also been very vocal on the matter.

On her Instagram page she has been sharing pictures and videos of the brutality taking place.

In her latest post she said in the caption: “NIGERIA: PEACEFUL PROTESTORS SHOT BY THE POLICE! Please share this clip and any clip of dj switch recorded LIVE to ALL AND ANY media outlets and people of influence who can help spread the word and make a difference!!! #endsarsnow #endsars #buharimustresign”.

On Tuesday, October 21, soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos and at least two people were shot.

The Lagos state government earlier said it would open an investigation into the shooting, which witnesses said began at about 7pm yesterday.

Amnesty International has said at least 15 people had been killed since the protests began.