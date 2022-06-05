A look at the world’s most photographed personalities

When you are a public figure, you are photographed everywhere you go. Celebrities are loved by the paparazzi and for years they have been snapping away at some of the world's most famous faces.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some celebrities happen to have been photographed more than the others. Pictures of some famous families and couples are highly sought-after, resulting in thousands of images of them being available. Research by Pixsy has revealed which of the world's most famous people have been photographed the most. The research is based on Getty Images, which is a supplier of stock images and videos of celebrities.

Kain Jones, CEO of Pixsy, explained, “We turned to Getty Images as a primary source to carry out this analysis because of its global industry-leading status as an editorial image library that many publications rely on in their coverage every day.” Now, the Kardashian-Jenner family may be one of the most photographed families in the world but they are only number seven on the top 10 list of the world's most photographed celebrity families with 23 896 images. The most-photographed of the A-list family is, no surprise, Kim Kardashian, with more than 74 000 photos on Getty Images, followed by Kendall Jenner, who, despite her fame as a model, features in fewer than half as many at 35 403.

Story continues below Advertisement

While many of us would expect the British Royal Family to come in at number one, they are fourth on the list with 68 146 images. The Obamas come out on top with 100 437 images. The world’s most-photographed celebrity, surprisingly, is not Kim Kardashian but former US president Donald Trump. At the time of the research, there were 463 574 results on Getty Images of the 75-year-old businessman turned politician.

Story continues below Advertisement

Alongside Trump in the top 10 list are three other US politicians: Former US president Barack Obama is in the second spot, with Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton sitting at seven and eight. Trump and his wife Melania also top the list of the most-photographed celebrity couples with 250 430 images per person, followed by the Obamas with 194 419 images per person.