A$AP Rocky arrested in connection with shooting

A$AP Rocky has been arrested in connection with a shooting. The 33-year-old rapper - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - was detained by police when his private plane flew into Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in relation to an alleged incident that took place around 10.20pm on 6 November.

Story continues below Advertisment

Rocky's attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed his client had been arrested by Los Angeles police.

The victim reportedly told cops the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker was walking with two others in the street when he approached him with a handgun. The unnamed victim alleged the rapper shot at him three or four times, and believed one of the bullets had grazed his left hand. Rocky had been in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna but it is unclear if the “Diamonds” hitmaker was with him when he returned to the US from his vacation before he was arrested.

Story continues below Advertisment

The couple's relationship has been under scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations the rapper had been unfaithful with Amina Muaddi. However, Amina has slammed the speculation as "vile". She wrote on Instagram earlier this month: "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. “Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated time's in one's life." The shoe designer went on to show "respect and affection" for both Rihanna and A$AP, who she has worked with before.

Story continues below Advertisment