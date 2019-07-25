A$AP Rocky has been charged with causing bodily harm in Sweden. Picture: AP

US rapper A$AP Rocky was charged by Swedish prosecutors on Thursday after a June 30 incident in which the 30-year-old became involved in altercation on a Stockholm street. A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, will face trial alongside two other people for causing bodily harm, the prosecutor's office said.

The court that will try the case declined to comment on when the trial would take place, but Swedish law stipulates that it should happen within the next 14 days.

Mayers has already spent more than three weeks in a Swedish jail pending the prosecutor's decision on whether or not to bring charges. Countless US celebrities have called for his release.

The rapper's arrest was linked to a June 30 incident in central Stockholm. Video clips posted by the rapper on Instagram and entertainment website TMZ show the rapper and his team being followed by two young men, and a subsequent altercation.

Swedish prosecutor Daniel Suneson said on Thursday that the charge was based on video material evidence.

Last week, US President Donald Trump unsuccessfully lobbied Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to allow the rapper to be released on bail.

Trump insisted the musician does not pose a flight risk and announced that he had been assured by the premier that the rapper "will be treated fairly".

A$AP Rocky's mother, Renee Black, has admitted she feels sick with fear for her son after he was detained in a Swedish jail.

She told Swedish newspaper Expressen: "He was just telling me that he wasn't really eating properly, you know. He can't wait to get back into the gym."

When asked how she feels about Sweden detaining her son, she said: "I don't wanna say it, I really don't.

"I don't wanna rock any boats, I don't wanna cause any trouble, but then again that's my son.

"I want him to be released and I plead that he can come home."

DPA/Bang Showbiz