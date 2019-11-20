A$AP Rocky is designing new uniforms for Swedish prisons after spending a month in jail in Stockholm over the summer.
The 31-year-old rapper spent a month in jail in Stockholm over the summer when he was arrested following a street altercation, and was later found guilty of assault alongside his co-defendants Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers.
But four months after being released from jail on August 2, Rocky will return to the European country for a performance at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on December 11 and plans to donate a portion of the proceeds of his concert to prison reform along with designing new uniforms for inmates.
Fredrik Wallin, who runs Kronoberg remand prison where Rocky was held, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that the star's lawyer sent him photos of the new design.
He claims it consists of a green tracksuit with the word "PROMENVD" printed on the chest.