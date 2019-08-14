A$AP Rocky arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's "Divergent" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on March 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.Picture: Bang Showbiz

A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault but will not have to serve any more time in jail.



The 30-year-old rapper was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, in July for allegedly being involved in a fight prior to a music festival and on Wednesday, he was found guilty and given a suspended sentence, Complex reports.





Swedish prosecutors had asked for Rocky to be given a six-month prison sentence but the rapper will not have to serve any more jail time.





However, he has been ordered by the court to pay a fine to the victim.





The verdict comes almost two weeks after Rocky was released from prison and allowed to travel back to the USA on August 2nd.





During the trial, Rocky detailed his side of the "scary" altercation - which left 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari needing medical treatment - claiming that he and two friends, who were also arrested, were defending themselves.





He told the court: "Everything seemed to be going fine. Next thing I know, my security guard was lifting one of them ... [it] got a little scary. We didn't want to provoke these guys, we just wanted to get away from them. Mustafa was fearless, his eyes were all weird, he came up to a big bodyguard and asked us questions he knew we couldn't answer. He looked like he was on drugs."





However, prosecutor Daniel Suneson argued that surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant was changed by the rapper's team to coincide with his self-defence claim. He claimed that the unedited footage "disproves the use of emergency defence".





Meanwhile, after his release, A$AP Rocky said his time spent in jail in Sweden was a "humbling experience".





Speaking as he took to the stage at the 92.3 Real Street Festival at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, over the weekend - which was his first performance since leaving Sweden - he said: "I'm so happy to be here right now. That was a scary, humbling experience, but I'm here right now. God is good. You know what I'm saying? People who wouldn't even f**k with me felt sympathy and sympathetic for my situation. People was praying for me. That uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can't thank y'all enough. That was crazy. Thank you so much."





And before leaving the stage, the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker sent his thanks to the crowd once again.



