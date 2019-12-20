A$AP Rocky has joked about his performance in an alleged leaked sex tape.
The 31-year-old rapper has taken to Twitter after talk of his sex life was trending on social media, and he poked fun at the online reaction with an x-rated message from himself and his "penis".
He tweeted: "MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY.
"AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY, WE'RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P*** Y (sic)"
The hip hop star insisted there was a "long list" of women who could back up his confidence.