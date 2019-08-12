Aaron Carter performs live at the Flamingo Go Pool at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Aaron Carter has accused his ex-girlfriend Lina Valentina of hitting him during an argument last month. The 31-year-old singer had been dating Lina Valentina for a year but the pair split up earlier this month and now Aaron has reported her to police for allegedly slapping him on the face and leaving a bruise during a confrontation on July 31.

Sources told TMZ that when police called to Aaron's home last week after members of his family called for officers to complete a wellness check, he told police about the incident with Lina.

Aaron alleged that the pair had fought after she "wouldn't stop accusing him of being in love with another girl".

The "I Want Candy" hitmaker showed police a picture of the bruise and they filed a report.

Speaking previously about his split from Lina, Aaron said they ended their romance, after it "eventually turned unhealthy".

Aaron said: "Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways. I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I've been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes. I don't have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I'm going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I'll meet her soon."

Meanwhile, last week police carried out a wellness check on Aaron, after his family were left concerned for his health.

However, after police carried out their check, sources confirmed the call was a "false alarm", as Aaron is reportedly doing just fine.

The insider said: "He is not suicidal. He was basically swatted - this was a false alarm. He has been working a lot and busy."