Aaron Carter’s family ‘trying to heal rift after mum’s tweets’

Aaron Carter’s family is reportedly trying to heal a rift after his mum blamed the singer’s fiancée for his death. In a series of now-deleted tweets from November 28, Jane Schneck accused his partner Melanie Martin, 30, of nagging her late son for money and profiting over his death.

Story continues below Advertisement

She started the messages: “My Baby boy is dead. I’ve been warning him for two years now. He almost came home.” Carter started dating Martin in 2020 and got engaged in June the same year, before having their son, Prince, in November last year. They were living apart at the time the singer was found dead in the bathtub of his California home at the age of 34, in November, and his mum Schneck is said to have never met his son.

According to “TMZ”, Martin has said she and Schneck had a “fairly good relationship” before Carter died and doesn’t hold her tweets against her. She also reportedly said an assistant for Carter’s twin sister, Angel, reached out to apologise for Jane’s messages and said they had been removed. Carter’s family is set to hold a private memorial service for the singer next year, when they will reportedly spread his ashes.

Story continues below Advertisement

Martin has said she has been invited to the ceremony and apparently still wants Schneck to meet Carter’s son Prince after Christmas. “TMZ” also reported Schneck does not want a war with Martin and wants what is best for her grandson. It comes after Carter’s family were said to want his son to inherit his estate.

Story continues below Advertisement

The late singer’s mum Schneck told “TMZ” even though she has still to meet her 12-month-old grandson, Prince, she wants him to be the beneficiary of his dad’s assets as the family “doesn’t need the money”. Schneck said she wants to have a relationship with her grandson and Carter’s on-off fiancée, Martin, who has custody of the child. After Carter was found dead, his mum is said to have asked his twin Angel to file a petition to serve as administrator of his estate, which is thought to be worth $500 000 (about R8.6m).

Martin told “Us Weekly” last week about the financial arrangements: “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate.

“I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on …whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.” Carter’s cause of death is yet to be determined, pending toxicology results. But the singer, who battled addictions and mental health issues for years, was reportedly found with pills and cans of compressed air near his body.