Aaron Paul met 'crush' Rihanna









This image released by Netflix shows Aaron Paul in a scene from "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." Picture: AP Aaron Paul was stunned to get a kiss from his "crush" Rihanna in a chance encounter in Paris. The 40-year-old actor - who has 20-month-old daughter Story with wife Lauren - became a household name thanks to his role as Jesse Pinkman in "Breaking Bad" and he was amazed to "randomly" meet some of his most famous fans in Drake and the "Diamonds" hitmaker in Paris one day. He recalled: "The first time I met Drake I was randomly in this parking garage in Paris and I got out of my car and walked in and Drake screams out my name and I turn around and I'm like, 'Oh there's Drake'... "He told me that he got Rihanna in on it who I am just obsessed with, she's my crush. "Rihanna, I had never met before and I was standing outside and this SUV stops and the door opens and Rihanna jumps out and starts running in my direction. I turned, 'Who is she running to?' there is no one behind me and she throws her arms around me and gives me this big hug and kisses me on the cheek and says that she loves me.

"I'm like, 'Oh my God, I love you too!' This is great! She was like, 'I just needed proof of this' and then she posed for some paparazzi and then posted this picture on Instagram, 'My life has been made, Pinkman for President!' "

Aaron - who recently reprised the role in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" - admitted landing the part in the drama series "completely changed" his life because he had reached a point where he was struggling for money and "barely" able to pay the bills.

He told talk show host Jonathan Ross: "It completely changed my life forever. I was at the lowest point in my career - a lot of ups, a lot more downs - and just before I booked 'Breaking Bad' I could barely pay my bills, that was the first time I had to ask for money... I was really being interrogated in every hour drama all over the States and 40 plus national commercials, that was really paying my bills. Work dried up and then Breaking Bad happened."

The full interview with Aaron airs on "The Jonathan Ross Show".