Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged to Thomas Kail.
The 39-year-old actress is set to marry the Tony Award-winning director, and the loved-up couple are also said to be expecting their first child together, according to PEOPLE.
Michelle - who already has a 14-year-old daughter called Matilda with the late Heath Ledger - and Thomas previously worked together on the biographical miniseries 'Fosse/Verdon'.
The loved-up couple were recently spotted together in London, where Michelle has been shooting scenes for 'Venom 2'.
Michelle and Thomas were seen buying baby clothes at Seraphine's maternity boutique in Kensington, in preparation for the arrival of their first child together.