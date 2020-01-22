Adam Lambert launches LGBTQI+ charity









Adam Lambert attends a press conference ahead of the Rhapsody Tour at Conrad Hotel Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: AP Adam Lambert has launched his own non-profit organisation the Feel Something Foundation to support LGBTQI+ communities of all ages and backgrounds. The 37-year-old singer has founded the Feel Something Foundation after being inspired to do so after hearing the stories and witnessing first-hand the difficulties LGBTQI+ people continue to face all over the world. As a member of the community himself, Adam is determined to make a difference with his non-profit organisation. The "Ghost Town" hitmaker is planning to work with fellow charities which focus on impacting the communities in areas of Education & the Arts; Homelessness; Suicide Prevention & Mental Health to help achieve his goals. With the help of directors and public funds, Adam hopes to empower the LGBTQI+ community by supporting other charities to build a strong foundation.

Adam - who tours with Queen, replacing late frontman Freddie Mercury - is also aiming to abolish the term "coming out" after he previously revealed he publicly shared that he was gay as "an act of defiance".

Adam decided to open up about his sexuality soon after starring on 'American Idol' as he felt a real "power" in coming out, after the media publicly outed him.

He told BBC News: "It was stressful and it was confusing. I was like, 'What am I supposed to do?' In hindsight I realise there is power in coming out.

"The act of declaring your sexuality publicly, once you're a public figure, is an act of defiance in some ways, and it's also a form of activism."

The Feel Something Foundation will welcome charitable contributions at its first fundraiser in the upcoming weeks.

Adam will host an online shopping auction of some of his most memorable looks, where fans will be able to bid for a chance to own one of his outfits.

Meanwhile, the "Superpower" singer will join Queen for the upcoming Australian bushfires benefit gig.

Queen's guitarist Brian recently confirmed the "We Will Rock You" hitmakers had been asked to play the Live Aid style event.

He said: "Of course, we are going there very soon, we are looking at it very carefully.

"We have been approached to do a benefit concert, or be part of a benefit concert, a bit like Live Aid, if you like, to try and help out the victims of the fire.

"Of course, I am very concerned about the animals.

"There's 24 people who have died which is a tragedy in itself, but half a billion animals is almost inconceivable."