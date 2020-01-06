Adele and Harry Styles tipped a waiter a whopping R28 140 during their holiday to the Virgin Islands.
The famous duo are currently holidaying in the Caribbean with James Corden and the pair made the generous tip as they dined at the Caribbean Fish Market in the Virgin Islands.
A copy of the receipt was shared by local bartender Yahya, which showed the famous friends tipping the waiter R37 895, which was 400 per cent more than the original bill.
Yahya wrote: "When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip."