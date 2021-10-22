Adele and Kid Cudi spark collab rumours after courtside moment at NBA game

Adele has been in the headlines for the past couple of weeks after cryptic messages started to surface suggesting that new music from her was imminent after a six-year break. Since then, she’s released the blissfully Adele-esque single “Easy On Me”, subsequently smashing first day streaming records on both Spotify and Apple Music.

In the midst of all this hype Adele, draped in a Louis Vuitton coat and brown leather outfit, made time to attend the Los Angeles Lakers' National Basketball Association (NBA) season opener versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.



Famous friends: Rapper Saweetie came over for a chat with Adele and Rich as she was seen sipping on a fruit juice at the game



They looked to be in chipper moods pic.twitter.com/KxictT0BbO — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 20, 2021 The songstress attended the game with courtside seats alongside her bae Rich Paul, who is the agent to NBA legend LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Adele was pictured having a moment with singer and rapper Kid Cudi during a timeout, sparking excitement from fans of the two artists. Kid Cudi quote retweeted a video of their interaction with the following message: “A lot of people asking what she said. Ill never tell, but it was the sweetest thing anyone could ever say to u from one artist to another 😌 u see im melting w joy. She is the best! 💖 love her.”

A lot of people askin what she said. Ill never tell, but it was the sweetest thing anyone could ever say to u from one artist to another 😌 u see im melting w joy. She is the best! 💖 love her https://t.co/ESCK4eVL3L — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) October 20, 2021 Kid Cudi recently featured on the two most talked about albums of the year: Kanye West’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”. Fans are salivating at the prospect of him and Adele working together. Superstars Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Kevin Hart, Saweetie, Floyd Mayweather and Jack Nicholson were also in attendance.

@BlackMantis000 is hopeful of a collaboration between the two artists. “So when’s that Adele and Kid Cudi collab comin? Before or after The Scotts? 🤔😁” So when's that Adele and Kid Cudi collab comin? Before or after The Scotts? 🤔😁 — Maleek Cuervo (@BlackMantis000) October 21, 2021 “They look like they’re having the most wholesome convo,” said @lindsaylee2002.

they look like theyre having the most wholesome convo https://t.co/PGGXdEwfek — lindsey (@lindsaylee2002) October 21, 2021 “Calling it now unexpected Collab happening Adele x Kid Cudi soon,” said @kyumiori. Calling it now unexpected Collab happening Adele x Kid Cudi soon — ak𖤐mi (@kyumiori) October 21, 2021 @murdamamitianni: “This felt like when you see your favorite teacher at the mall lmao.” This felt like when you see your favorite teacher at the mall lmao https://t.co/DGIhkz44jN — bougie badazz (@murdamamitianni) October 21, 2021 “Justin with usher, kevin , kid cudi and saweetie 🔥,” said @drewfairytales along with some pics of the artists.