EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Adele. Picture: Instagram
Adele. Picture: Instagram

Adele and Kid Cudi spark collab rumours after courtside moment at NBA game

By Shingai Darangwa Time of article published 56m ago

Share this article:

Adele has been in the headlines for the past couple of weeks after cryptic messages started to surface suggesting that new music from her was imminent after a six-year break.

Since then, she’s released the blissfully Adele-esque single “Easy On Me”, subsequently smashing first day streaming records on both Spotify and Apple Music.

In the midst of all this hype Adele, draped in a Louis Vuitton coat and brown leather outfit, made time to attend the Los Angeles Lakers’ National Basketball Association (NBA) season opener versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

The songstress attended the game with courtside seats alongside her bae Rich Paul, who is the agent to NBA legend LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Adele was pictured having a moment with singer and rapper Kid Cudi during a timeout, sparking excitement from fans of the two artists.

Kid Cudi quote retweeted a video of their interaction with the following message: “A lot of people asking what she said. Ill never tell, but it was the sweetest thing anyone could ever say to u from one artist to another 😌 u see im melting w joy. She is the best! 💖 love her.”

MORE ON THIS

Kid Cudi recently featured on the two most talked about albums of the year: Kanye West’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”.

Fans are salivating at the prospect of him and Adele working together.

Superstars Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Kevin Hart, Saweetie, Floyd Mayweather and Jack Nicholson were also in attendance.

@BlackMantis000 is hopeful of a collaboration between the two artists. “So when’s that Adele and Kid Cudi collab comin? Before or after The Scotts? 🤔😁”

“They look like they’re having the most wholesome convo,” said @lindsaylee2002.

“Calling it now unexpected Collab happening Adele x Kid Cudi soon,” said @kyumiori.

@murdamamitianni: “This felt like when you see your favorite teacher at the mall lmao.”

“Justin with usher, kevin , kid cudi and saweetie 🔥,” said @drewfairytales along with some pics of the artists.

United StatesAdeleCelebrity Gossip

Share this article: