Adele and Skepta allegedly dating
I don’t why Skepta dating Adele is making me so happy 😂😂.— Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) October 1, 2019
•Davido is getting married to Chioma— Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@classicNedu) October 1, 2019
•Burna Boy is as loyal asf to Stefflon Don
•Skepta just won Adele's heart.❤
Nigerian men be doing us proud both home and away!!!
Menascum-2
Bitter leaf twitter- 0
Y'all been saying Adele is dating Skepta like it's s big deal. Some of you are even big racists typing BS for clouts. I'd rather say Skepta is dating Adele, She'd love a black dude, She'd get good secks, She'd always be protected. Bad energy stay faraway 👌 pic.twitter.com/vXXao5bc4T— BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) October 1, 2019
Adele is one of my favourite of all time and I will be soooo happy if the rumour relationship between her and skepta works out. pic.twitter.com/ZFszs6az9Q— Mr Common Sense (@Akmonabiodun) October 1, 2019
I can't wait for Skepta to break Adele's heart so she can drop another hit Song😋 pic.twitter.com/NAxJ0PYKcW— ChidexGH 🇳🇬 (@yankohBoy) October 1, 2019
ADELE AND SKEPTA?!!! I would’ve never predicted that pic.twitter.com/MXbt62td1j— [email protected] (@hannuizm) October 1, 2019