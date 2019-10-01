Adele and Skepta. Picture: Instagram/Bang Showbiz
Adele is reportedly dating Tottenham rapper Skepta. 

According to the  Mirror , the Someone Like You hit-maker who split from her husband Simon Konecki back in April is enjoying a string of dates with the British rapper.

Allegedly the pair enjoyed a night at the Crystal Maze Experience in London two weeks ago for Skepta’s birthday.

"Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up.

"They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.

“They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day,” said an insider to  The Sun

The musicians’ fans are having mixed reactions on Twitter, with some stating that the news comes as a shock, while others wish them well. 

Adele has had a bad luck with relationships in the past, which led her to releasing killer hits. 