Adele and Skepta. Picture: Instagram/Bang Showbiz Adele is reportedly dating Tottenham rapper Skepta.

According to the Mirror , the “Someone Like You” hit-maker who split from her husband Simon Konecki back in April is enjoying a string of dates with the British rapper.

Allegedly the pair enjoyed a night at the Crystal Maze Experience in London two weeks ago for Skepta’s birthday.





"Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up.





"They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.





“They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day,” said an insider to The Sun .





The musicians’ fans are having mixed reactions on Twitter, with some stating that the news comes as a shock, while others wish them well.

I don’t why Skepta dating Adele is making me so happy 😂😂. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) October 1, 2019

•Davido is getting married to Chioma

•Burna Boy is as loyal asf to Stefflon Don

•Skepta just won Adele's heart.❤



Nigerian men be doing us proud both home and away!!!



Menascum-2

Bitter leaf twitter- 0 — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@classicNedu) October 1, 2019

Y'all been saying Adele is dating Skepta like it's s big deal. Some of you are even big racists typing BS for clouts. I'd rather say Skepta is dating Adele, She'd love a black dude, She'd get good secks, She'd always be protected. Bad energy stay faraway 👌 pic.twitter.com/vXXao5bc4T — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) October 1, 2019

Adele is one of my favourite of all time and I will be soooo happy if the rumour relationship between her and skepta works out. pic.twitter.com/ZFszs6az9Q — Mr Common Sense (@Akmonabiodun) October 1, 2019

Adele has had a bad luck with relationships in the past, which led her to releasing killer hits.

I can't wait for Skepta to break Adele's heart so she can drop another hit Song😋 pic.twitter.com/NAxJ0PYKcW — ChidexGH 🇳🇬 (@yankohBoy) October 1, 2019







