Adele has broken her silence on her split from Simon Konecki - as she vows to "remember who she is".



The 30-year-old singer and Simon - who have a six-year-old son called Angelo together - announced their plans to divorce in April in a statement shared by Adele's representatives, and now it seems the 'Hello' hitmaker has addressed the split in an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday.



Adele shared a meme of herself on the photo-sharing site which featured two side-by-side pictures of the singer - one where she was in tears at an awards show, and another where she's full of confidence - alongside the words: "When you catch yourself in your feelings then your remember who you are."