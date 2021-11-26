Adele gifts schoolteacher tickets to BST Hyde Park show after emotional TV reunion

Adele has gifted her old schoolteacher tickets for her headline slot at BST Hyde Park in 2022 after their emotional reunion on her TV special. The “I Drink Wine” hitmaker was reunited with her former English teacher, Ms McDonald, during her ITV special “An Audience With Adele” – which aired over the weekend – after she praised the woman for being an inspiration to her when she was growing up.

And after the reunion, which left Adele in tears, it has now been claimed the 33-year-old star has gifted Ms McDonald package tickets worth £500 each to watch her in concert at BST Hyde Park next year. An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Adele’s reunion with Ms McDonald touched the hearts of everyone who watched, but no one more so than Adele herself. After the ITV Audience With her team got Ms McDonald’s number so Adele could reach out again. “She has now offered her diamond package tickets worth £500 each to her and her family for her BST Hyde Park gigs in London. Adele wants to make sure she and her family have the best time ever and wants nothing more than to treat Ms McDonald.”

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️



*PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021 During her TV special, Adele was asked by Dame Emma Thompson if there was someone in her childhood who had been an inspiration to her. Naming her former English teacher, the “Easy on Me” singer explained: “She left when I was in year eight, but she got me really into literature, I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics. “But she also did street dance, I was too scared to go in, but like in the canteen they used to do these dances and stuff like that.

“She was so bloody cool, so engaging, and she really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that. “She used to have all these gold bracelets and gold rings. “She was bloody cool and so relatable and likeable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”