Adele: I don't like being a celebrity

Grammy-winning star Adele has admitted she hates her celebrity status. The 33-year-old singer is one of the world's best-selling artists, but she doesn't enjoy the fame and attention that's come her way over the last decade.

Adele - who is poised to release her long-awaited new album, “30” - shared: "I think it's hilarious that I'm an artist for my f****** job. But celebrity comes with it, and I'm not out for that. "I don't like being a celebrity at all ... and this is my story, and I feel like it's me taking back my narrative." Adele feels a strong sense of ownership over her new album.

And she believes that it's also an important record "for other artists to hear". The London-born star - who has Angelo, nine, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I was on my own. I did it all on my own. "If I'd like to thank anyone, it would be myself. Because I really, really committed to myself.

“And yeah, I think it's an important record also for other artists to hear, those ones that I feel like are being encouraged not to value their own art, and that everything should be massive and everything should be get-it-while-you-can. “Because that's not what artists are. And I know a few of them that feel this pressure. To be like ... all the time.