Adele and Skepta. Picture: Instagram/Bang Showbiz

Adele has introduced rumoured boyfriend Skepta to her best friends - one of her oldest friends Laura Dockrill and celebrity pal James Corden. The "Someone Like You" hitmaker has been romantically linked to the grime star following her divorce from Simon Konecki and things are said to be heating up between the pair after Adele decided to introduce him to one of her oldest friends Laura Dockrill and celebrity pal James Corden.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "No one saw it coming but there's a whirlwind romance going on between Adele and Skepta. It's been a bit of a brief fling so far. But these are two people who care about each other very much as friends so it's very exciting times. The fact Skepta has met Laura and James seems like a positive sign. Everyone wants the best for both off them."

It is believed Skepta met James and Laura when they all took part in the Crystal Maze Experience in London last month to mark Skepta's 37th birthday.

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Adele and Skepta have been strengthening their "special connection" by spending a lot of time together.