Adele ‘never more nervous’ ahead of Las Vegas opening night

Adele has “never been more nervous” ahead of the launch of her Las Vegas residency. The “Easy on Me” singer was supposed to begin her concert series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January but postponed the shows just 24 hours before opening night because of production concerns. The revamped event was due to begin on Friday, and the 34-year-old star was feeling “highly emotional” as she prepared to get back on stage.

She wrote on Instagram: “I'm feeling all sorts as I write this. Watch video: “I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited.

“I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?” While Adele admitted she always gets nervous before performing, although she had never felt quite as nervous before a gig as she did now. “I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.

"Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to. Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don't know. “But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! “I can't wait to see you out there x.(sic)”

