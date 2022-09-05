Adele quips she's 'officially got an EGO' after Emmy win

Adele quipped that she "officially has an EGO" as she broke her silence on winning her first Emmy. The 34-year-old singer took home the Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) gong for her CBS special “Adele One Night Only” at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday.

The special programme aired last November and saw the megastar perform new music for the first time in six years and conduct an intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey. Watch video: “Adele One Night Only” also scooped wins in the Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special categories.

The honour means that Adele is just a Tony Award win away from EGOT status – stars with an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Oscar and a Tony Award. And reacting to the win after she was absent from the ceremony in Los Angeles, Adele wrote alongside snaps of her with her award: "Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO. “Thank you so much @televisionacad , I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x (sic)"

