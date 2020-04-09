Adele sells house at R22 million loss

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Adele has sold her marital home in Sussex, South England, for a R22 million loss. The "Skyfall" singer lived in the 18th century, eight-bedroom estate in East Grinstead, Sussex, South England with estranged husband Simon Konecki - with whom she has seven-year-old son Angelo - until they split in April 2019, and it's now been revealed by The Sun newspaper that the property was bought by a financier for R67 million last year. Adele had bought the abode, which was set in 48 acres of land, for R89 million in 2017. The 31-year-old star is believed to still own several other properties in the UK, including both a house and a flat in West London, but she spends most of her time in Los Angeles. The 'Hello' hitmaker lives close to Simon, 45, so they can co-parent their son together.

It was revealed last September that Adele had filed for divorce, and the 'Chasing Pavements' singer was said to be feeling "free" after making the legal move.

A source said at the time: "Adele feels free and is moving on with her life. It looks like the divorce will be straightforward at this stage. They both wants what is best for their son. She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music.

" It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans."

Adele and Simon - who married in secret in 2016 - announced their separation that April but vowed to stay "committed to raising their son together lovingly".

The statement from the former couple read: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."