Adele shares family plans as she concludes her Las Vegas shows

Adele has opened up about her family plans as her Las Vegas residency comes to an end. The “Skyfall” hitmaker is due to conclude her “Weekends with Adele” concert series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace after two years later this month.

She has repeated her claim that she's not currently got any plans in the pipeline to get back on stage in the near future because she wants to spend more time with fiancé Rich Paul, her 12-year-old son Angelo, who she has with ex-husband Simon Konecki, and "another kid". According to “The Sun on Sunday” newspaper's “Bizarre” column, she told fans this weekend: “In two weeks, I am retiring. This is the end. It’s the 100th and final show the weekend before Thanksgiving. And that’s the last one. “I don’t have any plans to be on stage indefinitely, really.

"But I’m looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kid, to love on my man, to love on another kid. I will miss you terribly.” The 36-year-old star told her audience how much she loves being a "soccer mom" but that Angelo plays flag football and she hasn't got a clue about the rules. She said: “I have no f***ing idea what that is.

"I go to every game. I would never, ever miss a game. I made it to the end of the season. Obviously, I know what’s going on with football, like soccer.” It was claimed in September Adele had turned down $200 (R3.6 billion) million for more concerts, including stadium dates in Europe, Asia and South America, as well as a lucrative residency at a casino in Macau, China. A source told the “Daily Mail" newspaper's Alison Boshoff: "There have been a lot of offers but she has turned them all down because she wants to be home with her kid.