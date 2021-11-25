Adele thinks her son Angelo will 'hate' her song 'My Little Love' as he gets older

Adele thinks her son Angelo will end up hating the song she dedicated to him and reveals why she ended up writing about motherhood. The 33-year-old songstress penned the emotional ballad for her nine-year-old son but admits he will probably grow to dislike it as he reaches his teens.

She said: "I wrote it for Angelo. I wrote it to shine some light on that I didn't always have it together and stuff like that," she said. "It is very personal, and he probably will go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager and stuff like that. But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out -- my life, not the album -- so I had to include it." The song - which details the guilt superstar Adele towards her son following her divorce from his father Simon Konecki - features Angelo's voice in which he declares that he loves his mother "a billion per cent."

Speaking to Tom Power on CBC radio show “q” about her latest album “30”, she added: "Going on his journey as well as my own, I thought was really important, made it more personal. “I felt like it'd be nice at this stage of my career, also, to let people in a little bit more. I don't share very much of my life. I only normally share my music. "People have been sort of so curious about where I'm going and where I am at, just in my life, not in terms of being nosy, just being like, 'I hope she's OK,' or sometimes I guess people might hope for the opposite.