Adele's birthday post leaves fans shocked at her dramatic weight loss again
British singer Adele has her fans in awe again after she posted a full-length picture showing off her body.
The "Rolling In the Deep" singer updated her Instagram page for the first time this year to thank everyone for birthday messages which she celebrated on Tuesday.
In the post, Adele is seen standing next to a laptop in a little black dress showing off her legs and tiny waist.
She captioned the post: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.
"I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x"
Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x
Her fans and fellow celebrities were left in awe again with her new svelte look.
Chrissy Teigen said, "I mean are you kidding me" in her comments section on the post.
While fans shared their thoughts on Twitter.
adele is GLOWING oof can’t wait for that “yeah you miss me and now you’re sad you ain’t with me!” album pic.twitter.com/J1yzxqK9QN— RISARAZZI (@WASMINYGRANDE) May 6, 2020
I was not ready for Miss Adele to come and hit me with THAT looks, ugh she's so powerful pic.twitter.com/0avvnHxC9d— What would Dua do? (@AngelDavidMT_) May 6, 2020
Adele really broke the internet with just one photo. the internet will be shattered when she drops new music omg pic.twitter.com/bQjaZIPXZ8— 𝗔𝗯𝗱𝘂𝘀 سلام (@abdusxmulohx) May 6, 2020
ADELE HAS COME A LONG WAY I'M SO HAPPY FOR HER!!! pic.twitter.com/EcB7OLdI73— Paolo is quarantining (@Ic3lad) May 6, 2020
i wanna be as happy as adele in her thirties pic.twitter.com/uZMR71EUz5— adi (@adeleoutdid) May 6, 2020
Hello from the other SIZEEEEE 🎶🎵— Antes que el tiempo muera (@Calvici3) May 6, 2020
Adele 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/bUlpFSqAUF