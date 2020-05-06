Adele's birthday post leaves fans shocked at her dramatic weight loss again

British singer Adele has her fans in awe again after she posted a full-length picture showing off her body.

The "Rolling In the Deep" singer updated her Instagram page for the first time this year to thank everyone for birthday messages which she celebrated on Tuesday.

In the post, Adele is seen standing next to a laptop in a little black dress showing off her legs and tiny waist.

She captioned the post: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.

"I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x"