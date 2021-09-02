Adele's romance with Rich Paul is 'getting more serious'

Adele is “getting more serious” in her romance with Rich Paul, as sources say the pair are spending a lot of time together and are "very happy". The 33-year-old singer was rumoured back in July to have been dating the sports agent – who is the agent of basketball star LeBron James – for several months, and although it was previously claimed they were just casual in their relationship, sources have now said they’re getting serious.

An insider told People magazine: "They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone. They act like they are getting more serious. “She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy.” The “Hello” singer was first reported to be linked to Rich after they were spotted at the NBA Finals game in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 17.

And a source later said their romance wasn’t “super serious”, but said the pair were “having a good time”. They explained: "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social." Adele was seen with Rich Paul this Monday in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/nsGns0vUmm — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) August 31, 2021 Meanwhile, Adele - who has Angelo, eight, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - is currently preparing to release her long-awaited new album.

The London-born star hasn't released an album since “25” in 2015 and she's set to explore "what she's been going through" on her new record. A source previously explained: "Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year and has spent months in the studio recording her new album." After taking an extended break from the music business, Adele is now excited to return to the spotlight.