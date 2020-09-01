Adult film star Ron Jeremy hit with 20 new sexual assault charges

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been hit with 20 new sexual assault charges. The 67-year-old comedian, filmmaker, and adult film actor - whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt - was initially charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another back in June, and is now facing 20 more charges relating to sexual assault and groping after more women reported allegations against him to the authorities. According to Los Angeles County prosecutors, Ron has been accused of misconduct by 13 women, with the allegations - which also include sexual battery, rape, forced oral sex, and penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim - dating back to 2004. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has confirmed the criminal complaint against Jeremy was amended on Monday to raise the charges against him. Officials also said the new charges span 16 years, and involve victims who were aged between 15 and 54 when the alleged incidents took place.

The district attorney's office alleged that Ron sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita, California, in June 2004, whilst he is accused most recently of assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Hollywood on New Year's Day this year.

If convicted, Ron faces a maximum possible sentence of more than 250 years in prison, but when he was arrested on the initial charges in June, the adult film actor pleaded not guilty.

Ron’s arrest in June followed accusations made by three women, with the alleged incidents dating back to 2014.

The charges included an accusation of rape made by a 25-year-old woman, who claims she was raped at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014, as well as two separate instances involving the alleged sexual assault of women ages 33 and 46, which took place at a West Hollywood bar in 2007.

Ron is also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The star is currently behind bars with bail set at $6.6-million.