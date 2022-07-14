After baby news announcement, insider claims Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson "have not spoken" about anything other than co-parenting since December. The Good American founder and the NBA player are preparing to welcome their second child into the world via surrogate, but insiders have been quick to insist that the former couple - who have four-year-old daughter True together - are not back together and are only in contact to discuss their little girl.

A source told E! News: "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to the public that Khloe and Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. " The 38-year-old star's spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Khloe and Tristan, 31, are expecting another baby together. The representative said: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family." The baby was conceived prior to the revelation that Tristan had cheated on Khloe and fathered another child with Maralee Nichols, a son named Theo, in June last year. Khloe has not kept her desire for another baby secret and has considered previously freezing her eggs.

In the final series of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, she said: "Every time I post a video of True, (Kim) DMs me, and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life.' "In my head, when I was going to have kids. I never ever imagined having an only child.” Just weeks before True was born, Khloe and Tristan split after it emerged he had been unfaithful during her pregnancy, but the pair got back together in 2020 before going their separate ways again last summer, months before it was revealed the sportsman had a son.