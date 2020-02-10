Brad Pitt is ready to "disappear for a little while".
The 56-year-old star capped off a successful awards season by taking home the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role at Sunday's Academy Awards, but after all the accolades that have been bestowed on him for his performance in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', he's not looking for new roles as he wants to focus on producing through his Plan B Entertainment company.
Speaking backstage at the ceremony, he told reporters: "Right now, I think it's time to go disappear for a little while now and get back to making things.
"It has been a really special run and again, it's a community I love and friends I've made over 30 years, and they mean a lot to me, truly.
"And I feel a responsibility to that, more than anything. More than like a victory lap."