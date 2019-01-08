AKA. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper AKA is at it again and came for his peers during an Instagram Live session claiming the reason his peers' songs aren't playing on the radio is that they suck. The 'Fela in Versace' rapper who is known for giving unsolicited advice and took to Instagram Live and had some choice words for his peers and rivals.

AKA was on his way to Lagos, Nigeria over the weekend when needed to get a few things off his chest.

In the video, Supa Mega says: "I see a lot of people saying it is a dirty game and I have the remedy. Let me tell you why radio ain't playing your s**t, it is because your s**t doesn't bang, bro. Okay? You're not making hot s**t. That is why the radio isn't playing you."

Later in the video, the "Touch My Blood" rapper went on to explain why people jump to payola accusations when it comes to radio play.

"It has nothing to do with payola. It has nothing to do with anything. Make hot s**t. Go back to the studio and stop complaining. Stop complaining and work hard. Maybe radio isn't playing your sh*t because it sucks?"