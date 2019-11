AKA 'unblocks' Shane Eagle on Twitter









AKA and Shane Eagle. Picture: Instagram Local rappers AKA and Shane Eagle seem to be playing nice with each other again after a friendly Twitter exchange on Monday. Following the release of AKA's sneaker collaboration with Reebok, which sold out in 10 minutes, the "Let It Flow" rapper took to his Twitter page asking that someone let Supa Mega know he wants a pair and their beef will be squashed. The "Fela In Versace" rapper then responded to him with laughing emojis and said he's unblocked him on Twitter.

Someone tell AKA to send me a pair of those Reebok’s & we good . im UK9 — Xen (@Shane_Eagle) November 18, 2019

😂😂😂😂 I’ll also unblock you on twitter. https://t.co/3MiNTFr4mT — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 18, 2019

This comes after the duo ended up in a twar last year when AKA lamented about his struggles as an independent artist following "Touch My Blood" getting a gold certification.

Eagle then quote tweeted him: "FOH n*gga beeeeen signed".

AKA didn't take kindly to his comments and responded with: "N*gga I created you".

The "Jika" rapper followed this up with, "The worst part is, I actually like you and what you're doing. Today you talk to me like this? Like I'm one of your f**king laatie friends?"

Supa Mega ended his rant by saying that Eagle was most likely still mad at him for not jumping on his album after the "Need Me" rapper played it for him at his home.

AKA subsequently blocked Eagle on Twitter. However, the "All Eyes On Me" rapper did apologise for his comments later and deleted his tweets.