AKA's last album 'Mass Country' has achieved over 99 million streams

The Forbes family decided to honour AKA’s legacy and chose to continue with the release of the ‘Mass Country’ album on February, 24, 2023, as planned. ‘Mass Country’ features star-studded collaborations; Nasty C, Sjava, Emtee, KIDDO, Khuli Chana, Gyakie, Yanga Chief, Nadia Nakai, Blxckie, Musa Keys, and more. A year later, the album has achieved over 99 million streams, the family shared on his social media platforms.

“Mega numbers for the Megacy! ✊🏽 Thank you to the Megacy for getting Mass Country this far one year later. The album has achieved over 99 million streams. “Megacy over everything, take a bow! Ⓜ️ Thank you to everyone involved in the project from producers to featured artists,” read the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) The 99 million streams broken down is; ‘Everest’ 1,800,908, 'Army’ (Bonus) 1,864,843, 'Amapiano' 2,176,294, 'Ease' 2,200,862, 'Diary (Anxiety) 2,357,263, 'Last Time' 3,235,989, Mbuzi (Freestyle) 4,024,932, 'Crown' 4,370,964, 'Sponono' 4,586,607, 'Paradise' 5,862,477, 'Dangerous' 6,189,512, 'Prada' 6,955,086, 'Company' 19,217,081 and 'Lemons(Lemonade) 35,027,088.