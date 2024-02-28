AKA's last album 'Mass Country' has achieved over 99 million streams

It’s been a year since the late multi–award winning rapper AKA’s final studio album, ‘Mass Country’ was released.
Real name, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, his sudden, tragic death on February 10, 2023, robbed him of the chance of seeing the fruits of his labour on ‘Mass Country’.
The Forbes family decided to honour AKA’s legacy and chose to continue with the release of the ‘Mass Country’ album on February, 24, 2023, as planned.
‘Mass Country’ features star-studded collaborations; Nasty C, Sjava, Emtee, KIDDO, Khuli Chana, Gyakie, Yanga Chief, Nadia Nakai, Blxckie, Musa Keys, and more.
A year later, the album has achieved over 99 million streams, the family shared on his social media platforms.
“Mega numbers for the Megacy! ✊🏽 Thank you to the Megacy for getting Mass Country this far one year later. The album has achieved over 99 million streams.
“Megacy over everything, take a bow! Ⓜ️ Thank you to everyone involved in the project from producers to featured artists,” read the post.
The 99 million streams broken down is; ‘Everest’ 1,800,908, 'Army’ (Bonus) 1,864,843, 'Amapiano' 2,176,294, 'Ease' 2,200,862, 'Diary (Anxiety) 2,357,263, 'Last Time' 3,235,989, Mbuzi (Freestyle) 4,024,932, 'Crown' 4,370,964, 'Sponono' 4,586,607, 'Paradise' 5,862,477, 'Dangerous' 6,189,512, 'Prada' 6,955,086, 'Company' 19,217,081 and 'Lemons(Lemonade) 35,027,088.
Since its release, ‘Mass Country’ captivated listeners around the world, resonating with both long-time members of the Megacy and newcomers alike.
Recording industry organisations have recognised 'Mass Country' for its tremendous success by granting numerous tracks Gold and Platinum certifications.
‘Dangerous’, featuring Nadia Nakai and Blxckie, ‘Mbuzi (Freestyle)’, featuring Thato Saul, and ‘Prada’, featuring Khuli Chana, have all been certified Gold, while ‘Company’, featuring Nigerian record producer KDDO has hit certified Platinum.