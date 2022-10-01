Akin Omotoso’s childhood fascination with African folklore is brought to life in ‘The Brave Ones’

US-based Nigerian actor and film-maker Akin Omotoso is a household name in Mzansi. While he starred in myriad popular TV and film offerings, namely “Gums & Noses”, “Jacob’s Cross”, “Queen of Katwe” and “Catching Feelings”, he will always be remembered as Khaya Motene from “Generations”.

As much as he loves being in front of the camera, he has proven to be in his element behind it with “God is African”, “A Place Called Home”, “End Game”, “Tell Me Sweet Something”, “Vaya” and, most recently, “The Brave Ones”. The latter six-part offering on Netflix taps into a subject matter that Omotoso has been fascinated with since childhood, he tells me during our recent Zoom chat. He explained: “So for me, it started as a child and with Netflix, I had the opportunity to do something like this: create a world in grounded reality.”

The supernatural drama is set in parallel worlds of modern-day South Africa. It centres on the residents of the township of Ilanga, who are being intimidated into selling by a construction company, owned by Ayanda (Nomalanga Nkosi) and Luthando (Tony Kgoroge), who are looking to build a casino. They are in cahoots with the local political head, who has an agenda of his own. Meanwhile, activist Funeka (Keke Mphuthi) stages a protest against the evictions faced by her family and the rest of the township. She is joined by her boyfriend Nkosi (Bonko Khoza).

The situation takes a turn for the worse when Ayanda, in a desperate bid to save her sick son by securing the blood of a Brave One, sets off a series of events, one of which results in the death of Funeka and the so-called birth of Ntsiki Gasa (Sthandile Nkosi) as The Brave One. Sthandile Nkosi as Ntsiki Gasa in a scene from “The Brave Ones”. Picture: Netflix With her life upended by the death of her sister, Ntsiki unwittingly starts to fulfil the prophecy while realising her superpowers. This series explores three parallel worlds: the living, the unborn and the dead. Combined, they form the tree of life, which shows the magic behind the birth of the brave.

And so Ntsiki sets out to exact her revenge and, in doing so, saves the community. The cast includes Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Zamani Mbatha, Pheello Kotelo and Yule Masiteng. When I mentioned that the horror/supernatural genre is now recognised as mainstream offerings thanks to streaming platforms, Omotoso agreed with the observation. He said: “It’s for a global audience now. In particular, I feel like we all grew up with these stories, so everybody has a version of ‘Don’t go there, don’t go to that part because behind there…’.

“There are all these wonderful stories. And with ‘The Brave Ones’, and again the opportunity with Netflix, is that it goes to a global audience, but also its the fusion of all these African folklore. “Yes, it is set in Johannesburg, but the essence of it is across the continent. Again, recognisable ideas and thoughts. It was always very important that it was grounded and at the same time, universal.” As for bagging his dream cast, he smiled with unmistakable pride and said: “So shout-out to casting director Terry Pheto. I know everybody knows Terry as a leading lady – she’s also a great casting director.

“We were fortunate that all these guys were available. Just from Tony, Nomalanga, Sthandiwe and Bonko… always wanted to work with them. We were fortunate.” He added: “In terms of the lead, we were open to someone who was going to embody Ntsiki and The Brave One. We went to a number of auditions and Terry brought me Sthandile and, like from the first time I saw her and as she kept coming back and coming back – it’s a long process – I thought she was an amazing actress. “What an amazing person to embody this character. She just had everything. She’s just an amazing, amazing, amazing actress. I can’t wait for the audience to see her and I just wish good things for her.”

This series was shot in and around Joburg, which gave him plenty to work with to create the worlds of Ilanga in the city’s spaces. He added: “I love Joburg and the architecture of Joburg, so any time we can bring those textures in – you know, downtown – all these spaces that people frequent and recognise, is great.” On stories such as this one being given a platform, he explained: “What used to happen, there was only funding for certain types of stories, so certain types of stories got made.

“What the Netflix intervention has done, which is what I have always said, is show you the multiplicity of the stories. Show you the kaleidoscope of the stories. That is why the content can be different.” As for how he’s finding his feet in the international playground, he laughed as he anticipated this question. He said: “Even till today, everybody asks me when are you coming back. I get asked: ‘When are you coming’, which is tied to that character (referring to Khaya from ‘Generations’) and the show and it is all love.

“I started as an actor, but even in drama school, I was always with the camera. So it started for me in 1994, the idea that I would transform into, hopefully, a successful director. “So when I left ‘Generations’, it was to begin. I love acting, don’t get me wrong. But I love stories. This is an exciting industry and a lot of people want to be in it. “You see people come, leave, or drop out, and to still be in it 25 years later, we are blessed.”

Omotoso pointed out: “Where one is based is not as important as where the stories are told.” When asked if there could be a possibility of a second instalment, he said: “The beautiful thing about it is that we have season one and we are very excited about it and we will take it from there. “I think I’m 47. I had this dream since I was 12 years old. If you do the maths, it is so great to share it. I’m just really, really excited.