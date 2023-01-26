Akon shocks fans with sexist comment that men are ‘divine kings’ to be worshipped by women

Akon’s rant included that men are “divine kings” and “gods” who should be served by women. The rapper – said to have nine children by four wives – shocked fans by going on to say that thanks to science, women are no longer needed to make babies. He said Americans needed to understand the way women treat their men like “kings” in Africa.

On a recent appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast”, he said: “(Men are) gods, we are the ones that create life ... the women (in Africa) treat you like a man, like a king. “They aren’t competing with you or fighting for equality because they understand that men and women could never be equal. They understand their roles. Watch video:

“The roles there are very defined and very clean; here, even if you say the word ‘role’ to a woman ... If I say, ‘If you play your role and you play mine’ they say, ‘What the f*** you mean play my role? What role?’ “Everybody has a role that is infrastructure to life and if the woman doesn’t understand her position that she plays in life, everybody is confused. “How can a man and woman play the exact same role, where’s the balance? In Africa it’s very clear, the woman plays the role of the woman.”

He added that he believes women were created to endure pain for men: “God installed love, emotions and compassion in a woman because as a motherly figure, those things have to be instilled. “This is why women catch feelings so quick and why they can endure so much pain because that loyalty comes naturally. “As a woman, her role is to support the man. The men are the kings and the divine of this universe, a woman can never compare to the man. They have to understand that here in America.

“Women don’t create life, they support the creation of life. We’re gods, we are the ones that create life. “Let me tell you the science of it. A man right now can create life without a woman, but a woman cannot create life without a man. “If I wanted to do it right now, I would shoot my sperm and put it in an incubator and give it nine months, even maybe less with today’s science, and a baby will be born.

“A woman can’t do that. So men, we are the creators of life in actuality.” Akon said that he preferred the more “defined” gender roles of the 1950s and added: “Men have lost the idea of the power they actually possess and passed it to the women. Here in America, the men are afraid of their power “Until the man mans up, the woman has every right to take your role and say that she is equal to you.”