Al Pacino set to star in Nic Pizzolatto film ‘Easy's Waltz’

Al Pacino has joined the cast of Nic Pizzolatto’s directorial debut “Easy's Waltz”. Pacino is to appear in the new film from the “True Detective” creator alongside Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan and Simon Rex which follows the story of a washed up crooner – played by Vaughn – trying to navigate his way through modern day Las Vegas.

Pizzolatto is directing the feature and he’s also in charge of the screenplay. He previously worked with Vaughn on season two of his hit TV drama “True Detective”. Back in August, he opened up about “Easy’s Waltz” in a post on Instagram, revealing it could be his “favourite” story. Watch video:

He wrote: “ ‘Easy’s Waltz’ is an original film I plan to direct that will star Vince Vaughn as a singer in Las Vegas… “This may be my favourite story I’ve ever made. We’ve cast a couple other roles as well, and are solidifying financing…” After finishing up work on the crime show, Pizzolatto is also working on two more projects including a Western TV series called “The Grass Rifles”.

In a post on Instagram, he called the show the most “populist/funniest thing I’ve ever written. And most romantic”. He explained he’s already written the first two episodes and has an outline for the series. Pizzolatto is also working on his second film – “The Frenchman” – which is an adaptation of a spy novel by Jack Beaumont and based on the real life experiences of a French intelligence officer.

