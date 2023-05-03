Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will be awesome on ‘American Idol’, says Katy Perry

Katy Perry thinks Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will be "awesome" on “American Idol”. The 38-year-old pop singer and her on-screen co-star Lionel Richie are both preparing to perform at the concert for King Charles' coronation – but Perry is confident that their “American Idol” stand-ins will do a great job.

She told PEOPLE: "I idolise Alanis – 'Jagged Little Pill' is the reason I do music. "Ed Sheeran is the best producer, writer, artist, life-liver. I'm really excited to watch his documentary because I know that he's been through a lot. "These are two people who always stay true to themselves and are real, so I think it's awesome to have them as judges."

Luke Bryan is also looking forward to working with Morissette and Sheeran. The "American Idol" judge said: "When we're up there, we're speaking from the heart. And Alanis and Ed, they'll do that also.

"They're obviously seasoned in every aspect of the industry. "It's funny, over the years, Lionel and Katy probably can almost predict what I'm going to say. So it'll be interesting that I'll be up there with people that I can't predict exactly what they're going to say." Meanwhile, Perry recently revealed that she's "so grateful" to have been invited to sing at the coronation concert.