Alec Baldwin calls for dismissal of ‘misguided’ lawsuit filed by Halyna Hutchins’s parents and sister

Alec Baldwin wants a “misguided” lawsuit filed against him by Halyna Hutchins’s parents and sister to be dismissed. The 64-year-old actor – who is facing involuntary manslaughter charges over the death of the cinematographer after she was fatally shot on the set of “Rust” in October, 2021 – argued Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko only filed their suit to “obtain compensation” despite being “physically, financially and emotionally” estranged from their late relative “for years” before her death.

Watch video: Court documents obtained by “NBC News” said: “The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance. Yet Plaintiffs – who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death – have no viable cause of action against Defendants. This action is especially misguided.” Baldwin, who has denied any wrongdoing, previously agreed a settlement with Halyna’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, their son and estate, and said he believed resolving that court case “should have been the end of the matter”.

The documents said: “But it is not. The Court should dismiss Plaintiffs’ Complaint with prejudice.” The lawsuit was filed in February and as well as Baldwin, “Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and Rust Movie Productions, LLC are listed as defendants. Gloria Allred, who is representing the family in the suit, hit out at the “30 Rock” star and said he is “once again attempting to avoid responsibility”.

The lawyer said: “It is abundantly clear under New Mexico law, which will be applied in the California court, that he is responsible for all of the harm he did to the entirety of Halyna Hutchins’ family. “We are here to make sure that he is held accountable for his actions.” Like Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while Halls agreed to plead no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon.