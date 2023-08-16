Alec Baldwin could still face charges over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

In October 2021, Baldwin, 65, was holding a prop Colt .45 revolver on the New Mexico set of 'Rust' when it discharged, wounding writer-director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Helena Hutchins , 42.

Although involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin - who has always denied pulling the trigger - were dropped without prejudice in April, a new forensics report concluded that the trigger was pulled “sufficiently” enough to cause the accident.

According to the firearms report, obtained by PEOPLE and compiled by experts Lucien Haag and Mike Haag for the State of New Mexico in its case against armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed: "Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.

"This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger."