Alec Baldwin 'devastated' by Halyna Hutchins' death

Alec Baldwin is struggling to come to terms with Halyna Hutchins' death. The cinematographer died after being shot by the actor with a prop gun on the set of the Western film “Rust”, and Alec is still reeling from the "devastating" incident.

A source told People: "Alec is still trying to get his head around everything that happened. "This has been devastating. It's been incredibly difficult." The 63-year-old actor fired the prop gun on the set of the film after an assistant director indicated it was safe to use, according to court documents.

However, Halyna was fatally injured on the set and director Joel Souza needed hospital treatment, before being discharged. Alec has already addressed the tragedy on Twitter, admitting he was still in a state of "shock". He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "1- There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and "2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. (sic)" 1-

Meanwhile, Joel has admitted he feels "gutted" about the tragic accident.