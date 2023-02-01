Alec Baldwin officially charged with involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin has been officially charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer was killed when a prop gun went off during rehearsals on the set of the upcoming Western movie in October 2021 and now the 64-year-old actor has been formally charged, with “TMZ” claiming that the district attorney “listed a litany of safety lapses” that led to the incident.

The outlet obtained a copy of the court documents and reported that “Baldwin knew the drill ... that the armourer should have been present, checking the gun to make sure it was safe, and Baldwin knew that” before concluding that the “Beetlejuice” star had “relied” on the assistant director who had no authority to clear the weapon for use. Watch video: It was also claimed that the D A had “failed” to undergo firearm training and alleged that “multiple photos and videos that clearly show Baldwin with his finger on the trigger”.

As well as Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed – who worked as armourer on the Western film – has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and now the pair are facing up to five years behind bars. Special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb said: “The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set. “In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our State’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.

“If any one of these three people – Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or (assistant director) David Halls - had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple.” Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said Halls said it was a “cold” gun – meaning it was unloaded and safe – when he handed him the weapon. Hutchins was not present when the incident occurred, but the actor has suggested she takes some responsibility as it was her job to prepare and check the props.

The “30 Rock” star previously insisted he did not pull the trigger when Hutchins was shot, but the FBI tested the weapon and late issued a report, which concluded it would not have fired if someone hadn’t pulled the trigger. Hutchins’s death was previously ruled an accident but her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved in the production. The lawsuit was settled last October, and it was agreed filming would resume on “Rust”, with the cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, on board as an executive producer.

Matthew has said he has “no interest” in apportioning blame for his wife’s tragic death and wants to pay tribute to his late wife’s “final work”. He said: “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of ‘Rust’, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.

“The filming of ‘Rust’, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr Baldwin). “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”