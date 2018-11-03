Actor Alec Baldwin walks out of the New York Police Department's 10th Precinct, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New York. Baldwin was arrested Friday after allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home, authorities said.(Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Alec Baldwin has slammed allegations he punched someone in a row over a parking space. The 60-year-old actor was arrested by police after he reportedly become embroiled in a heated argument on the streets of New York City when an unnamed man swooped in to take the parking spot that Alec's friend was trying to hold for him, but the 'Saturday Night Live' star has slammed the "defaming allegations" against him.

Shortly after being released from police custody, Alec - who will appear in court later this month on assault and harassment charges - took to Twitter to refute the allegation.

He used his family foundation's account to tweet: "Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story.

"However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.

"I wanted to go on the record stating as much.

"I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.

"Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn't make the statements true.(sic)"

It has previously been claimed the 'Hunt For Red October' star had become visibly irate during the argument, before he allegedly threw a punch at the man, and was even heard telling the alleged victim - who was taken to hospital afterwards - to "f**k off".

Alec - who has daughter Ireland, 23, with ex-wife Kim Basinger and Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and five-month-old Romeo with spouse Hilaria - has had been arrested in the past.

In May 2014, he was arrested for disorderly conduct after becoming belligerent and swearing at police when he was caught riding his bicycle the wrong way in traffic.

At the time, the former '30 Rock' star slammed New York City as a "mismanaged carnival of stupidity" and used Twitter to name the officer who arrested him.

The previous year, he apologised after being suspended from his talk show 'Up Late' for using a homophobic slur in an argument with a photographer.

In 2011, he was kicked off a flight after refusing to turn off his phone because he was playing popular game Words with Friends.

And in 1995 he was acquitted of misdemeanour battery charges after punching a photographer in self-defence.





