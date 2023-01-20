Alec Baldwin vows to ‘fight’ involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Baldwin is determined to “fight” his involuntary manslaughter charge. Prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico have announced that the 64-year-old actor will be prosecuted in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed when a prop gun went off on the set of “Rust” in October 2021 – but Baldwin has promised to fight the allegations.

Story continues below Advertisement

His attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said to “PEOPLE”: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. “Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”

Baldwin has always denied any wrongdoing, and he’s determined to clear his name. His attorney said: “We will fight these charges, and we will win.” Alec and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s head armourer, are facing the same charge and they will both face a maximum of five years in prison if they are found guilty.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe’s district attorney, has confirmed that the charges will be filed by the end of January. She said: “Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. “After a thorough review of the evidence … I have determined that there is sufficient evidence.

Story continues below Advertisement