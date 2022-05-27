Alec Baldwin's mother dies aged 92

Alec Baldwin's mother has died aged 92. The 64-year-old actor took to Instagram to tell fans his mum Carol M Baldwin passed away in New York on Thursday, and admitted he and his family were "all enormously proud" of her.

Story continues below Advertisement

A statement posted on his page read: "It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement. “Carol M Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92.” WATCH

Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise and Rebecca. She met her future husband, Alexander R Baldwin Jr., of Brooklyn, New York, while both attended Syracuse University. In 1954, Alec, as the father was also called, moved the family to Long Island where he taught history and coached football and riflery at Massapequa High School until his death, at age 55, in 1983.

Story continues below Advertisement

Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall. In 1991, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After she survived, she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook. With the support of the university’s then president, Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another chapter was started some years later in cooperation with SUNY Upstate University. The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause. Her son Alec stated, “My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments. “In addition to her six children, Carol has 25 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Information regarding memorial arrangements will be forthcoming." Alec's daughter Hailey Bieber shared his post on her Instagram Stories, and she added: "We love you Grandma (white heart emoji)" Alaia Baldwin – the daughter of Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin – also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her grandmother.

She wrote: "Today, 5/26/2022 at 5:52pm an angel left us to join all of the other angels in the sky. “My 92 year old grandma Baldwin is and will always be one the strongest, most badass woman I know. After surviving breast cancer, she created her own breast cancer research organization. “At 92 she somehow remembered every last detail, down to the minute and second that Iris was born. She was a grandmother to 25, and great grandmother to 14.