Alex Rodriguez is 'happy' for ex Jennifer Lopez after her wedding day

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly "happy" for Jennifer Lopez after her wedding to Ben Affleck. The 46-year-old baseball star - who starting dating J-Lo in 2017 before ending their engagement after two years in April 2021 - has been linked to model Kathryne Padgett and is "living his best life".

An insider told Us Weekly: "He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s travelling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.” J-Lo and Affleck - who were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004 - tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend after having rekindled their romance shortly after the “Get Right” hitmaker's split from A-Rod.

Watch video: The source added: "(His) relationship (with Jennifer) ended a while ago — he’s made peace with how things ended. He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best.” Last week, Rodriguez reflected on their relationship fondly and revealed they continue to do what they can for the benefit of their kids, including his daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and Jennifer's twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

He said: “Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and centre in everything we do... "Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. File image of singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball personality Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

Meanwhile, J-Lo has shared details of her wedding at the Little White Chapel in Sin City with her fans, and admitted it was "exactly" what they wanted. She said: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world... "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”