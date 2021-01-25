Alex Rodriguez praises Jennifer Lopez's 'iconic' inauguration performance

Alex Rodriguez "can't stop thinking about" his fiancee Jennifer Lopez's "iconic" performance at the presidential inauguration last week. The “On the Floor” hitmaker was among the artists to sing during the ceremony when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office and her fiance couldn't be more proud of her. He shared a photo of himself and Jennifer on a private jet on their way home from the event and wrote: "I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021 It was such an iconic moment -- one I’ll never forget. "I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic." As well as singing Woody Gutherie's “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful”, she also delivered a line from the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish, and the retired baseball star praised the 51-year-old singer for the "significance" of the moment.

He continued: "On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in. Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event?

"Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen.#proud #Macha (sic)"

Jennifer wasn't the only artist to sing at the ceremony, as Lady Gaga performed the US National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner”, and country legend Garth Brooks gave a rendition of 'Amazing Grace', for which he asked the audience to sing along.

Addressing those present and the wider public, he said: "I’m going to ask you to sing this last verse with me. Not just the people here, but the people at home, at work. As one, united."