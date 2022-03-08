Alia Bhatt marks her spot in Hollywood alongside Gal Gadot

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is following in Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s footsteps as she enters Hollywood in style. Like Chopra and Padukone, Bhatt will be trading her usual eastern attire for something more westernised, as she makes her debut in the upcoming Netflix action thriller “Heart of Stone” which is currently in production.

Story continues below Advertisment

Not much has been revealed about the film, but the Indian actress will star alongside the talented, Gal Gadot who is well known for her roles in “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League”, and “Fifty Shades of Grey” star, Jamie Dornan. Shooting has already started with director Tom Harper at the helm.

The film is developed by the Skydance Media production company which is responsible for movies like “Mission: Impossible: Fallout”, “The Old Guard” and “Top Gun: Maverick” among others. So far all that has been divulged is that “Heart of Stone” will mark the beginning of a new female-centric espionage franchise that runs along the lines of “Mission Impossible”, and Bhatt’s role in the film is unknown. Bhatt took to social media to show off her new acting gig.

Story continues below Advertisment